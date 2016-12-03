3 Multi-Utilities Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 3 Multi-Utilities stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Vectren Corporation (VVC) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in Indiana and Ohio. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VVC stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc operates as an energy company primarily in the northeastern and mid Atlantic United States. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PEG stock.

Unitil Corporation (UTL) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company that engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UTL stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.