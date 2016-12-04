4 Containers & Packaging Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 4 Containers & Packaging stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Avery Dennison Corporation’s (AVY) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Avery Dennison Corporation is involved in making pressure-sensitive materials and office products, as well as a variety of converted products such as tickets, tags, and labels. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AVY stock.

This is a strong week for Sonoco Products Company (SON). The company’s rating climbs to A from the previous week’s B. Sonoco Products Company manufactures industrial and consumer packaging products and a provides packaging services in 35 countries. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SON stock.

This week, International Paper Company (IP) pushes up from a B to a A rating. International Paper Company produces and distributes printing paper, packaging, forest products, and chemical products. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of IP stock.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (BERY) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BERY stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.