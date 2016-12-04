4 Internet Software & Services Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 4 Internet Software & Services stocks are improving their overall rating on Portfolio Grader. Each of these rates an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, MercadoLibre, Inc.’s (MELI) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. MercadoLibre, Inc. operates an online trading site for the Latin American markets. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MELI stock.

MINDBODY, Inc. Class A (MB) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MB stock.

This is a strong week for IntraLinks Holdings, Inc. (IL). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. IntraLinks Holdings, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for managing content, exchanging business information and collaborating within and among organizations. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of IL stock.

This week, SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) pushes up from a C to a B rating. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SHSP stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.