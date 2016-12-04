4 Trading Companies & Distributors Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 4 Trading Companies & Distributors stocks are improving their overall rating on Portfolio Grader. Each of these rates an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

GATX Corporation (GATX) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GATX stock.

This week, Transcat, Inc.’s (TRNS) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Transcat, Inc. is a global distributor of professional grade handheld test and measurement instruments and accredited provider of calibration, repair and weighing system services. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TRNS stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of B. Huttig Building Products, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company also gets A’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HBP stock.

This week, Empire Resources, Inc. (ERS) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Empire Resources, Inc. distributes value-added, semi-finished aluminum products. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ERS stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.