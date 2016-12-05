5 Electric Utilities Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 5 Electric Utilities stocks are improving their overall rating on Portfolio Grader. Each of these rates an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) improves from a C to a B rating this week. American Electric Power Company, Inc. provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to retail customers. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AEP stock.

This week, Eversource Energy (ES) pushes up from a C to a B rating. Eversource Energy provides technical services to the nuclear industry. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ES stock.

This week, Avangrid, Inc.’s (AGR) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and operating margin growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AGR stock.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EXC stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company that delivers a variety of services to the people of Hawaii. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HE stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.