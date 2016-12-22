Applebee’s & IHOP Creating Combo Restaurant in Detroit

Applebee’s and IHOP — both of which are owned by DineEquity Inc (NYSE: DIN ) — are creating a restaurant that fuses the menus of both restaurants.

The city of Detroit will be the first place in the country to receive the honor of having an eatery that includes pancakes, ribs, burgers, waffles and everything else that makes Applebee’s and IHOP among the most popular restaurants in the country.

The dinner/lunch and breakfast locations will be rolled out in the Michigan city’s Millender Center, located in the downtown part of the state. It is across the street from the Renaissance Center and it will seat 300 people.

The Applebee’s and IHOP hybrid will be part of the TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants and it is designed to lure in tourists and locals staying at nearby hotels. It is unclear whether or not IHOP items will be available later on the day, or if Applebee’s entrees will exist in the morning for those with a wings craving in the a.m.

The location will take up 12,000 square feet, replacing a location that was previously occupied by Sweet Lorraine’s cafe. The tentative release date is sometime in the third or fourth quarter (most likely fourth) in 2017, and 100 people will be hired throughout the front and the back of the restaurant.

The Applebee’s and IHOP restaurant will also have a coffee bar inside it.

IHOP acquired Applebee’s in 2007 as part of a deal worth $2.1 billion. DIN shares surged 1% on the news Thursday afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace