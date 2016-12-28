Biggest Movers in Financial Stocks Now – PBIB FSB BSBR SFE

The following stocks were moving the Financial sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

Porter Bancorp Inc ( PBIB ): PBIB stock is up 9.26% today.

Banco Santander Brasil Sa ( BSBR ): BSBR stock is up 3.07% today.

Safeguard Scientifics ( SFE ): SFE stock is up 2.89% today.

Health Insurance Inn ( HIIQ ): HIIQ stock is down 0.27% today.

Och-Ziff Capital Management ( OZM ): OZM stock is up 4.26% today.

Form Holdings Cp ( FH ): FH stock is down 0.45% today.

Banco Bradesco Sa ( BBD ): BBD stock is up 1.93% today.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp ( BK ): BK stock is up 1.22% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd ( WF ): WF stock is down 4.47% today.

Reven Housing REIT ( RVEN ): RVEN stock is down 4% today.

National Holdings ( NHLD ): NHLD stock is down 3.85% today.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp ( AI ): AI stock is down 0.99% today.

Chimera Investment Corp ( CIM ): CIM stock is down 1.76% today.

Home Federal ( HFBL ): HFBL stock is down 3.7% today.

Northeast Bncp ( NBN ): NBN stock is down 3.52% today.

Oconee Fed Fin Corp ( OFED ): OFED stock is down 0.68% today.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investmen ( CHMI ): CHMI stock is up 0.33% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.