Biggest Movers in Manufacturing Stocks Now – PTLA DPRX SGYP BIOA

The following stocks were moving the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Portola Pharma Cmn ( PTLA ): PTLA stock is up 33.8% today.

Dipexium Pharmaceuti ( DPRX ): DPRX stock is up 25% today.

Synergy Pharma Cmn ( SGYP ): SGYP stock is up 21.73% today.

Bioamber Inc ( BIOA ): BIOA stock is up 15.6% today.

Cardiome Pharma Corp ( CRME ): CRME stock is up 13.69% today.

Sonic Foundry Inc ( SOFO ): SOFO stock is up 11.62% today.

Flexion Therapeutics ( FLXN ): FLXN stock is up 11.52% today.

Revance Therapeutics ( RVNC ): RVNC stock is up 10.71% today.

Trillium Therapeutic ( TRIL ): TRIL stock is up 10.48% today.

CPI Aerostructures ( CVU ): CVU stock is up 10.23% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Strongbridge Bio Ord ( SBBP ): SBBP stock is down 30.56% today.

Power Solutns Itl Cmn ( PSIX ): PSIX stock is down 11.95% today.

P F Inds Inc A ( PFIN ): PFIN stock is down 11.93% today.

Photomedex Inc ( PHMD ): PHMD stock is down 10.84% today.

Oncobiologics Inc ( ONS ): ONS stock is down 7.17% today.

Recro Pharma Inc ( REPH ): REPH stock is down 6.31% today.

Semileds Corporation ( LEDS ): LEDS stock is down 5.57% today.

Emagin Corp ( EMAN ): EMAN stock is down 4.76% today.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( SYRS ): SYRS stock is down 4.55% today.

Myriad Genetics Inc ( MYGN ): MYGN stock is down 4.25% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.