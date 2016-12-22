Biggest Movers in Mining Stocks Now – CHNR MPET PES HNR

The following stocks were moving the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

China Natural Res ( CHNR ): CHNR stock is up 19.27% today.

Magellan Petroleum ( MPET ): MPET stock is up 12.29% today.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp ( PES ): PES stock is up 5.28% today.

Harvest Natural Resources Inc ( HNR ): HNR stock is up 5.15% today.

Resolute Energy Corp ( REN ): REN stock is up 4.2% today.

Par Petroleum Corp ( PARR ): PARR stock is up 3.68% today.

Carrizo Oil & Gas ( CRZO ): CRZO stock is up 3.53% today.

Centrus Energy Corp ( LEU ): LEU stock is up 3.03% today.

Tetra Technologies ( TTI ): TTI stock is up 3.01% today.

Eclipse Resources Corp ( ECR ): ECR stock is up 2.92% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Emerge Energy Services LP Commo ( EMES ): EMES stock is down 6.45% today.

Pacific Drilling S.A. ( PACD ): PACD stock is down 5.49% today.

Dorchester Minls ( DMLP ): DMLP stock is down 5.18% today.

Hudbay Minerals Inc ( HBM ): HBM stock is down 5.38% today.

Legacy Reserves LP ( LGCY ): LGCY stock is down 4.09% today.

New Concept Energy Inc ( GBR ): GBR stock is down 4% today.

Interoil Corp ( IOC ): IOC stock is down 3.77% today.

Smart Sand Inc ( SND ): SND stock is down 2.64% today.

Nevsun Resources Ltd ( NSU ): NSU stock is down 3.37% today.

Seabridge Gold ( SA ): SA stock is down 3.27% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.