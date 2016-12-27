Biggest Movers in Retail Trade Stocks Now – DDS GNC TLRD DTEA

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Dillard’s ( DDS ): DDS stock is up 3.06% today.

GNC Holdings Inc ( GNC ): GNC stock is up 1.94% today.

Tailored Brands Inc ( TLRD ): TLRD stock is up 1.68% today.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc ( ABG ): ABG stock is up 1.6% today.

Williams-Sonoma ( WSM ): WSM stock is up 1.66% today.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY ): BBBY stock is up 1.52% today.

Pier 1 Imports ( PIR ): PIR stock is up 2.2% today.

Macy’s Inc ( M ): M stock is up 1.54% today.

Penske Automotive Group ( PAG ): PAG stock is up 1.16% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Tuesday Morning Co ( TUES ): TUES stock is up 0.95% today.

Duluth Hldg Cl B Cmn ( DLTH ): DLTH stock is up 0.15% today.

Good Times Rest ( GTIM ): GTIM stock is down 1.61% today.

Famous Daves of Am ( DAVE ): DAVE stock is down 1.05% today.

Cafepress Inc ( PRSS ): PRSS stock is down 1.57% today.

Trans World Entert ( TWMC ): TWMC stock is down 1.52% today.

Rush Entpr Cl A ( RUSHA ): RUSHA stock is down 1.39% today.

Nutrisystem Inc ( NTRI ): NTRI stock is up 0.14% today.

Bravo Brio Restauran ( BBRG ): BBRG stock is down 1.25% today.

Stein Mart Inc ( SMRT ): SMRT stock is down 0.36% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.