Biggest Movers in Wholesale Trade Stocks Now – WILC CUI CENT UNVR

The Wholesale Trade sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

G Willi-Food Intl ( WILC ): WILC stock is up 3.27% today.

Cui Global Inc ( CUI ): CUI stock is up 2.84% today.

Central Garden ( CENT ): CENT stock is up 2.52% today.

Univar Inc ( UNVR ): UNVR stock is up 1.12% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Natural Hlth Trd Cmn ( NHTC ): NHTC stock is down 6.75% today.

LKQ Corp ( LKQ ): LKQ stock is down 4.42% today.

Ryerson Holding Corp ( RYI ): RYI stock is down 4.01% today.

Huttig Bldg Products ( HBP ): HBP stock is down 3.5% today.

Adams Resources & Energy ( AE ): AE stock is down 3.6% today.

Olympic Steel Inc ( ZEUS ): ZEUS stock is down 3.36% today.

Boise Cascade L.L.C. Common ST ( BCC ): BCC stock is down 3.37% today.

Lawson Products In ( LAWS ): LAWS stock is down 2.95% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.