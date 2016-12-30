Hottest Financial Stocks Now – HIIQ GNBC GBLI IBN

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Financial sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

Health Insurance Inn ( HIIQ ): HIIQ stock is up 4.36% today.

Green Bancorp Cmn ( GNBC ): GNBC stock is down 0.97% today.

Global Indemnity Plc ( GBLI ): GBLI stock is up 0.6% today.

Icici Bank Ltd ( IBN ): IBN stock is up 2.7% today.

HSBC Holdings Plc ( HSBC ): HSBC stock is up 1.28% today.

Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ): PUK stock is up 1.24% today.

Banco Santander ( SAN ): SAN stock is up 1.38% today.

Genworth Financial Inc ( GNW ): GNW stock is up 1.81% today.

Barclays Plc ( BCS ): BCS stock is up 1.11% today.

Royal Bank Scotland Group Plc ( RBS ): RBS stock is up 1.46% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Dime Community Bncsh ( DCOM ): DCOM stock is down 0.74% today.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( HWBK ): HWBK stock is down 0.58% today.

Marine Petroleum U ( MARPS ): MARPS stock is down 3.33% today.

Guaranty Fedl Bcshs ( GFED ): GFED stock is down 1.6% today.

Union Bankshares Inc ( UNB ): UNB stock is down 3.22% today.

Patriot Natl Bncp ( PNBK ): PNBK stock is down 2.92% today.

Elmira Sav Bk ( ESBK ): ESBK stock is down 0.47% today.

Lcnb Corporation ( LCNB ): LCNB stock is down 2.85% today.

Mackinac Financial ( MFNC ): MFNC stock is down 0.74% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.