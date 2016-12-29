Hottest Financial Stocks Now – PHH UIHC SSRI SNH

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Financial sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

Phh Corp ( PHH ): PHH stock is up 7.34% today.

United Insurance Hld ( UIHC ): UIHC stock is up 1.98% today.

Silver Stand Res ( SSRI ): SSRI stock is up 1.93% today.

Senior Housing Properties Trust ( SNH ): SNH stock is up 1.77% today.

First Nbc Bank Holdi ( FNBC ): FNBC stock is up 1.67% today.

Royal Gold Inc ( RGLD ): RGLD stock is up 2.24% today.

Five Oaks Investment Corp ( OAKS ): OAKS stock is up 2.03% today.

Janus Capital Group Inc ( JNS ): JNS stock is up 1.28% today.

Bgc Partners Cl A ( BGCP ): BGCP stock is up 1.09% today.

Triangle Capital Corp ( TCAP ): TCAP stock is up 1.44% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Form Holdings Cp ( FH ): FH stock is down 3.51% today.

Oak Valley Bancp CA ( OVLY ): OVLY stock is down 5.23% today.

Conifer Holdings Cmn ( CNFR ): CNFR stock is down 5.05% today.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mxi ( BSMX ): BSMX stock is up 1.28% today.

Hugoton Royalty Trust ( HGT ): HGT stock is down 2.33% today.

First Bank Cmn ( FRBA ): FRBA stock is down 2.56% today.

Carver Bancorp ( CARV ): CARV stock is down 2.6% today.

Riverview Bancorp ( RVSB ): RVSB stock is down 2.51% today.

First Mid Ill Bncshr ( FMBH ): FMBH stock is up 0.8% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.