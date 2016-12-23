Hottest Financial Stocks Now – WF CIVB OZM HGT

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Financial sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd ( WF ): WF stock is up 0.84% today.

Civista Bncshrs Cmn ( CIVB ): CIVB stock is down 1.61% today.

Och-Ziff Capital Management ( OZM ): OZM stock is down 2.01% today.

Altisource Asset ( AAMC ): AAMC stock is down 0.47% today.

Parkway Inc ( PKY ): PKY stock is down 0.62% today.

Patriot National Inc ( PN ): PN stock is up 1.16% today.

American Capital Sen ( ACSF ): ACSF stock is down 1.24% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Ladder Capital Corp ( LADR ): LADR stock is down 0.22% today.

Citizens Inc ( CIA ): CIA stock is down 0.88% today.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdngs I ( NSM ): NSM stock is up 0.67% today.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc ( IVR ): IVR stock is down 0.54% today.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Inc ( LTS ): LTS stock is down 1.17% today.

Union Bankshares Inc ( UNB ): UNB stock is down 1.24% today.

Global Medical REIT Inc Cmn ( GMRE ): GMRE stock is down 0.22% today.

General Growth Properties ( GGP ): GGP stock is down 0.24% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.