Hottest Mining Stocks Now – EMES HCLP EXK SPP

The following stocks were moving the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Emerge Energy Services LP Commo ( EMES ): EMES stock is up 4.01% today.

Hi-Crush Partners LP ( HCLP ): HCLP stock is up 4.01% today.

Endeavour Silver Corp ( EXK ): EXK stock is up 3.83% today.

Sanchez Production Partners Llc ( SPP ): SPP stock is up 3.78% today.

Iamgold Corp ( IAG ): IAG stock is up 3.69% today.

Newmont Mining Corp ( NEM ): NEM stock is up 3.24% today.

Barrick Gold Corp ( ABX ): ABX stock is up 3.05% today.

Gold Resource Corp ( GORO ): GORO stock is up 2.77% today.

Hecla Mining Company ( HL ): HL stock is up 2.53% today.

Pretium Res Inc ( PVG ): PVG stock is up 2.37% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Mid-Con Energy Partn ( MCEP ): MCEP stock is down 2.59% today.

Compagnie Generale De Gephysqu ( CGG ): CGG stock is down 2.56% today.

Seadrill Partners Llc ( SDLP ): SDLP stock is down 2.53% today.

Crescent Pt Energy ( CPG ): CPG stock is down 2.33% today.

Saexploration Hldgs ( SAEX ): SAEX stock is down 2.29% today.

Eca Marcellus Trust I ( ECT ): ECT stock is down 2.27% today.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc ( XOG ): XOG stock is down 2.24% today.

Csi Compressco Cmn ( CCLP ): CCLP stock is down 2.24% today.

Mv Oil Trust ( MVO ): MVO stock is down 2.02% today.

Atwood Oceanics ( ATW ): ATW stock is down 1.99% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.