Hottest Retail Trade Stocks Now – RUSHB CBD CTRN LITB

The Retail Trade sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Rush Entpr Cl B ( RUSHB ): RUSHB stock is up 0.2% today.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( CBD ): CBD stock is up 2.22% today.

Citi Trends Inc ( CTRN ): CTRN stock is down 1.27% today.

Lightinthebox Holding Co. Ltd ( LITB ): LITB stock is up 2.66% today.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY ): BBBY stock is up 0.71% today.

Wendys Company ( WEN ): WEN stock is up 1.02% today.

J.C. Penney Company Inc ( JCP ): JCP stock is up 1% today.

Williams-Sonoma ( WSM ): WSM stock is up 0.64% today.

Big Lots ( BIG ): BIG stock is down 0.57% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Finish Line Cl A ( FINL ): FINL stock is down 13.08% today.

Sears Hometown ( SHOS ): SHOS stock is down 2.8% today.

Genesco Inc ( GCO ): GCO stock is down 1.72% today.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc ( DKS ): DKS stock is down 2.95% today.

Nathan’s Famous In ( NATH ): NATH stock is down 2.31% today.

Big 5 Sporting ( BGFV ): BGFV stock is down 1.36% today.

Fred’s Inc ( FRED ): FRED stock is down 1.29% today.

Office Depot Cmn ( ODP ): ODP stock is down 1.2% today.

Zumiez Inc ( ZUMZ ): ZUMZ stock is down 2.34% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.