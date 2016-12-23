Hottest Services Stocks Now – INOD MATR BITA AVID

The following stocks were moving the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Innodata Inc ( INOD ): INOD stock is down 2.33% today.

Mattersight Corp ( MATR ): MATR stock is down 6.03% today.

Acadia Healthcr Co ( ACHC ): ACHC stock is down 0.29% today.

Anavex Lf SC Cmn ( AVXL ): AVXL stock is up 0.25% today.

Caladrius Bio Cmn ( CLBS ): CLBS stock is down 1.27% today.

Points Intl Ltd ( PCOM ): PCOM stock is down 1.66% today.

Planet Payment ( PLPM ): PLPM stock is up 0.48% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Limelight Networks ( LLNW ): LLNW stock is down 0.83% today.

Quinstreet Inc ( QNST ): QNST stock is up 1.07% today.

Gaiam Inc ( GAIA ): GAIA stock is up 1.17% today.

Capital Senior Living Corp ( CSU ): CSU stock is up 0.74% today.

Rent-A-Center Inc ( RCII ): RCII stock is down 1.37% today.

Cai International ( CAI ): CAI stock is down 0.54% today.

Datawatch Cp ( DWCH ): DWCH stock is up 3.77% today.

Genesis Healthcare Inc ( GEN ): GEN stock is up 1.7% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.