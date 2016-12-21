Hottest Transportation Stocks Now – ESEA GLBS DCIX CEA

The Transportation sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Euroseas Ltd ( ESEA ): ESEA stock is up 18.32% today.

Globus Maritime Limi ( GLBS ): GLBS stock is up 8.06% today.

Diana Containrshp ( DCIX ): DCIX stock is up 8.88% today.

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd ( CEA ): CEA stock is up 7.42% today.

Centrais Electricas Brazil ( EBR ): EBR stock is up 4.68% today.

Diana Shipping Inc ( DSX ): DSX stock is up 2.58% today.

Dorian Lpg Ltd ( LPG ): LPG stock is up 3.23% today.

Dryships Inc ( DRYS ): DRYS stock is up 2.47% today.

Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado ( SBS ): SBS stock is up 2.03% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Atlantic Power Corp ( AT ): AT stock is down 1.89% today.

Gener8 Maritime Inc ( GNRT ): GNRT stock is down 0.93% today.

PHI Inc ( PHII ): PHII stock is up 0.12% today.

Fedex Corp ( FDX ): FDX stock is down 2.99% today.

Beasley Brdcst Gr ( BBGI ): BBGI stock is down 1.56% today.

Penntex Midstream ( PTXP ): PTXP stock is down 0.33% today.

Express-1 Expedited Solutions ( XPO ): XPO stock is down 1.25% today.

Spanish Brdcstng ( SBSA ): SBSA stock is down 3.13% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.