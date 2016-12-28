Hottest Wholesale Trade Stocks Now – WILC CUI NHTC CHEF

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Wholesale Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

G Willi-Food Intl ( WILC ): WILC stock is up 3.98% today.

Cui Global Inc ( CUI ): CUI stock is up 2.39% today.

Natural Hlth Trd Cmn ( NHTC ): NHTC stock is up 2.91% today.

The Chefs Warehouse ( CHEF ): CHEF stock is up 1.95% today.

Vtti Energy Partners LP ( VTTI ): VTTI stock is up 1.88% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Wholesale Trade stocks include:

Foster L B Co ( FSTR ): FSTR stock is down 5.7% today.

Real Industry Cmn ( RELY ): RELY stock is down 3.94% today.

Aspen Aerogels Inc ( ASPN ): ASPN stock is down 4.25% today.

Olympic Steel Inc ( ZEUS ): ZEUS stock is down 3.91% today.

Boise Cascade L.L.C. Common ST ( BCC ): BCC stock is down 3.22% today.

MGP Ingredients Inc ( MGPI ): MGPI stock is down 3.16% today.

Mrc Global Inc ( MRC ): MRC stock is down 3.31% today.

Dxp Enterprise ( DXPE ): DXPE stock is down 3.27% today.

Fenix Parts Inc Cmn ( FENX ): FENX stock is down 5.03% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.