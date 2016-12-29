24 Kmart Stores Closing in 2017: See the List

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is planning for 24 Kmart stores closing in 2017.

Sears Holdings Corp hasn’t made the news public yet, but it has alerted employees at the select locations about the Kmart stores closing. Business Insider learned about the closings and has contacted each of the Kmart stores to confirm the news.

Here is the list of Kmart stores closing in early 2017.

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Ala.

2003 US-280, Phenix City, Ala.

3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, Calif.

1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Fla.

501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Fla.

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Fla.

2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Fla.

1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Fla.

2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Fla.

4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Fla.

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Fla.

2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Ky.

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Ky.

14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Ky.

1710 W. Highway 192, London, Ky.

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Ky.

2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Ky.

222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Md.

9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Mass.

4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, N.Y.

250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, W.V.

731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, W.V.

5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Wash.

1050 Division St., Parkersburg, W.V.

The Kmart stores closing will start liquidation sales on Jan. 6, 2017 and will close between March and the middle of April. The closings are likely part of Sears Holdings Corp’s plans to reduce store count ans save money.

It’s not just Kmart stores closing in early 2017. There will also be 7 Sears stores closing during the same period of time. You can follow this link to see a list of the Sears stores that will be closing.

Sears Holdings Corp has also recently announced that it is getting a $200 million loan from ESL Investments. The company has been borrowing quite a bit from the hedge fund over the last two years and there are options for an additional $300 million it can borrow.

SHLD stock was up 2% as of Thursday morning.

More From InvestorPlace