OpenAI Is Building What Comes After the iPhone

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).
The smartphone has been the center of the consumer technology universe for nearly 20 years — a stalwart fixture in an industry rife with flash-in-the-pan fads.
That’s because it was not just a product. It was a platform. And the investment universe reorganized around it.
Apple (AAPL) became the most valuable company on Earth. Amazon (AMZN) transformed from a bookstore into the world’s largest retailer. Facebook reinvented itself as Meta (META), the kingpin of social media. Google cemented its grip on how the world finds information. All of it ran through the same chokepoint: the smartphone screen.
But now we’re catching glimpses of a future no longer ruled by the traditional smartphone — because it is no longer the obvious endpoint of consumer computing.
The OpenAI-Qualcomm Partnership Signals a New Computing Era
According to reports leaked earlier this week, OpenAI has tapped Qualcomm (QCOM) and MediaTek to develop chips for an AI-first consumer device, with Luxshare —a major player in Apple’s supply chain —“filling the role of exclusive system co-design and manufacturing partner.”
The device isn’t expected to reach mass production until 2028. But the signal here is still enormous.
OpenAI is trying to build the next consumer computing interface — and it’s already picking its manufacturing partners.
That is how platform shifts usually begin.
A new device starts as a curiosity, then becomes a companion, then becomes the default interface. At first, people ask why anyone needs it. A few years later, they question how anyone lived without it. The smartphone did that to the PC. AI can do that to the traditional smartphone.
The Rise of Ambient AI Devices
The traditional smartphone era is centered around on-screen intelligence. You pull out your ‘pocket computer,’ open an app, type something, tap something, scroll something – buy something – then usually repeat that ritual hundreds of times per day.
The AI era is different. It’s all about ambient intelligence: intelligence that can meet the user in the real world, see what they see, hear what they hear, understand context, and act on their behalf.
That requires a different kind of device — which means the ubiquitous consumer electronic device of the future will be an AI-native device designed around continuous context. It may look like glasses, earbuds, a pendant, a wearable, or a phone-like companion device.
Eventually, it will evolve into something even more ambient. But whatever the shape, the AI-native device will be designed around agents.
The user gives intent. The agent does the work. The system handles execution.
That kind of computing works best when freed from an app grid, present, contextual, multimodal, and persistent. It wants ‘eyes,’ ‘ears,’ local processing, connectivity, and cloud access.
That brings us to Qualcomm.
Why Qualcomm Could Win the AI Device Era
The irony here is that Qualcomm — the company that made its fortune on the back of the smartphone boom – may be one of the biggest winners of the ambient-AI era. Because the thing replacing the traditional smartphone will still need almost everything Qualcomm is good at — and probably more of it.
An AI-native mobile device needs low power consumption, local AI inference, memory efficiency, wireless connectivity, camera/audio/sensor integration, and thermal discipline. It needs to run small models on-device while handing bigger reasoning workloads to frontier models in the cloud.
That is not a side quest for Qualcomm. That is Qualcomm’s resume – and it’s why the OpenAI report matters so much.
It reframes Qualcomm from a mature handset chip supplier into a potential platform company for the next device era.
That is the investment opportunity.
The bear case on Qualcomm has always been that smartphones are mature. Unit growth is slow. Apple is trying to bring more silicon in-house. The Android market is cyclical. Margins can be pressured.
Wall Street has treated Qualcomm like a company tied to the last platform shift. But what if it’s actually tied to the next one?
The AI-native device thesis says Qualcomm’s future is not fewer phones but more intelligent devices.
Phones, glasses, earbuds, wearables, robots, drones, vehicles, industrial machines, smart home devices – all will become AI endpoints. All will require efficient edge AI compute, connectivity, and the ability to sense the physical world in real time.
In that world, Qualcomm is a toll road.
And if the ambient-AI mobile device category grows faster than the legacy smartphone category declines, Qualcomm’s growth profile could actually accelerate.
This is why QCOM stock is the most obvious buy for this theme.
But it is not the only one…
AI Stocks Positioned for the Post-Smartphone Era
If AI is about to transform the smartphone era, the entire hardware stack will get repriced.
- Coherent (COHR) and Lumentum (LITE) are worth watching. Ambient AI devices will need optical systems, lasers, and sensing components that go well beyond what data center optics demand — and these two are among the few pure-play suppliers of that hardware.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is a natural toll road. The advanced foundry king remains deeply embedded in the global AI semiconductor supply chain — and every advanced chip in this new device category still runs through its fabs.
- Arm (ARM) matters because the future of ambient AI will be built around power-efficient compute. The device needs efficient architectures, and Arm remains central to that universe.
- Meta is a major platform play because it is already pushing AI glasses into the market through Ray-Ban Meta. If AI glasses become the first successful post-smartphone form factor, Meta may own one of the earliest mainstream distribution channels for ambient AI.
- Google’s Gemini, Android, Maps, Search, YouTube, Gmail, and Android XR give it a natural path into AI-native devices. The opportunity is enormous — but so is the risk. If agents replace search as the default interface, Google’s core business gets abstracted away. If Google wins the agent layer instead, it becomes the operating system for the physical world.
- Apple is the giant question mark. It has the consumer trust, design talent, installed base, wearables franchise, silicon capability, and retail distribution to win the next era. But it also has the most to lose if the moat shifts from hardware plus apps to hardware plus agents. Right now, OpenAI has the agent mindshare.
Every one of these companies is circling the same question: who owns the interface when the screen is no longer the center? The OpenAI-Qualcomm report is the first concrete answer. That is why this reported deal feels so important.
It is not really about one future device in 2028. It is about the direction of travel.
The Bottom Line: AI Is Moving Off the Screen
AI is moving from the cloud into the physical. From apps into agents. From screen-based into ambient.
The first phase of the AI boom was about training giant models in giant data centers. Nvidia (NVDA) won because intelligence needed a cloud-based brain.
The next phase is about deploying intelligence into billions of real-world devices. Qualcomm can win because intelligence now needs a body.
OpenAI is trying to build the next great consumer device. Qualcomm may be supplying the silicon foundation for it. And investors who still think of QCOM as just a boring old smartphone chip stock may be missing one of the most important AI hardware pivots hiding in plain sight.
The difference between those two eras isn’t just growth — it’s the difference between supplying one device category and supplying every intelligent endpoint on the planet.
Be early to the next choke point.
For nearly 20 years, the smartphone controlled the flow — of information, attention, and trillions of dollars. The companies that owned that screen captured the upside.
Now that control layer is shifting.
As computing moves off the screen and into the real world, the winners won’t just be the companies building new devices but the ones that control what those devices do — especially when it comes to money…
Because every new interface needs a financial backbone.
That’s exactly what Elon Musk is building inside X: a system designed to move, store, and deploy your money instantly, without the friction of traditional banks or apps.
Two massive shifts are colliding at once: a new way to interact with technology and a new way money moves through it.
If you can see how those pieces connect, you’re already ahead of the market.
Click here to see how we’re positioning for it — and the key opportunities we’re tracking before they go mainstream.