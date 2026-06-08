Broadcom Fell, But Here Are 5 AI Stocks Winning Now

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One of Wall Street’s hottest trades suddenly went ice cold last week.
Semiconductor giant Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO) reported earnings after the bell last Wednesday.
The company posted 48% year-over-year revenue growth and 54% year-over-year earnings growth. Both were a slight surprise.
But investors weren’t satisfied after the company maintained its previous forecast for semiconductor revenue of $100 billion. And that sent Broadcom shares plummeting more than 25% on Thursday and Friday.
Since Broadcom is one of the leaders of the AI Revolution, it dragged the entire NASDAQ down with it. As a result, the tech-heavy index finished down by nearly 5% on the week.
At first glance, this may seem like alarm bells are going off for the AI boom. After all, chipmakers have been among the biggest drivers of the market’s rally over the past year.
So, the question is: What is Wall Street actually rewarding right now?
In my opinion, there’s nothing wrong with the market. It’s just that after a long period of gains, the market has to take a breather from time to time.
So, money isn’t leaving the market. It’s just being reshuffled into areas that may offer greater upside from here. It’s now rewarding smaller AI companies.
And in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I explained why investors are rotating away from some of the biggest AI winners and into a new group of AI infrastructure stocks benefiting from the massive data center buildout.
Click the image below to watch now.
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Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
What If You Could See the Shift Before Everyone Else?
Personally, I think the pullback was a gross overreaction to Broadcom’s outlook and view the dip as a good buying opportunity.
So, a pullback in a stock like Broadcom doesn’t change my long-term outlook on AI.
In fact, I believe some of the biggest opportunities in AI are still ahead of us.
But as we’ve seen over the past week, investor sentiment can shift quickly. The stocks that drove yesterday’s gains aren’t always the ones that drive tomorrow’s.
When shifts like this happen, it always helps to have a signal – a way to cut through the noise and identify where money may be flowing next.
Before it becomes obvious to everyone else.
That’s exactly why I’m stepping forward this Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Eastern, with my colleague and friend, Keith Kaplan, to reveal what I believe could be the most important upgrade to my Stock Grader system in decades.
Based on our extensive backtesting, this upgrade could have dramatically improved results on many of my past recommendations.
For example…
- It could’ve already turned a 26% gain on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) into a 1,178% gain…
- A 130% gain on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) into a 241% gain…
- And boosted a mere 7% gain on Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) into an incredible 416% winner.
During this special event, I’ll show you exactly how it works and explain why I believe it could become an essential tool for navigating today’s fast-moving market.
Plus, if you join us, I’ll give away two stocks that this system is flagging – one to buy and one to sell.
Click here to reserve your spot now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO) and Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)