Skip the Oura Ring IPO. Buy These 10 Stocks Instead.

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Oura is going public at the perfect cultural moment. And that is exactly what makes the IPO dangerous.
The smart-ring maker has confidentially filed its draft IPO paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to CNBC. The company says it is on track to pass 5 million paid members this quarter. Revenue has reportedly grown fourfold over the past two fiscal years. Oura was valued at $11 billion last October after a $900 million Series E round, and it has raised more than $1.5 billion in total.
Those are monster numbers. They also explain why this IPO may already have too much good news baked in.
Wall Street has discovered wearable health. Wellness has become dinner-table conversation. People who used to brag about 80-hour weeks now brag about zone 2 cardio, magnesium glycinate, eight hours of sleep, and a morning readiness score.
That shift is real. It may last for decades.
But buying the hottest private company after the market has already found the theme is still a dangerous way to make money.
Just ask Peloton.
The Peloton Warning: Seeing the Future Doesn’t Make the IPO Safe
Peloton understood the future early.
Fitness was moving into the home. Hardware could become a social product. A bike could become a media platform. A workout could become a subscription habit.
Peloton was right about the culture. Investors paid pandemic multiples for that story. Then demand normalized, competitors caught up, and the world reopened.
That is the Oura risk in miniature.
Oura may be a great product. It may keep growing. It may even become one of the defining consumer health brands of this decade. The IPO can still be a poor entry point.
At an $11 billion private valuation, Oura is being valued less like a hardware company and more like a platform. CEO Tom Hale told CNBC the company was on track for about $1 billion in 2025 sales and could approach $2 billion in 2026. Even if it hits the high end of that 2026 target, the last private valuation still implies roughly 5.5x those future sales.
That can work if Oura proves it has high-retention software economics. Though the math gets much tougher if the S-1 shows a premium hardware business with a subscription wrapper.
Hardware gets copied. Sensors get cheaper. Wellness fads cool. The winner turns health obsession into durable habits, services, locations, devices, records, and treatment loops.
Oura owns a strong measurement point. The public-market winners could own the rest of the system.
The Health Boom Is Much Bigger Than the Oura Ring
Oura’s pitch is simple: a small device watches your body all day and all night, then turns that stream of signals into advice.
That sounds like a ring story. The trail of money is bigger.
People are changing what they spend on. More dollars are going into health, energy, fitness, sleep, appearance, longevity, and self-command. A premium gym membership can signal more than a nicer briefcase. A shoe rotation can matter more than another suit. A lab panel, a running watch, GLP-1 care, a recovery score, or a training plan can become part of how someone sees themselves.
Oura is following the money. It has:
- Pushed into AI coaching through Oura Advisor
- Moved into metabolic health through Veri and a Dexcom partnership
- Launched Health Panels with Quest Diagnostics, offering about 50 biomarkers for $99 with in-app interpretation.
- Bought medical-record technology through Galen AI
- Invested in women’s health, cardiovascular risk, and enterprise wellness.
That is the correct map.
The issue is ownership. How much of the economics can Oura keep when the same trend feeds gyms, shoes, watches, phones, labs, treatment platforms, and clinical data companies?
10 Wellness Stocks to Buy Instead of the Oura Ring IPO
As it turns out, a lot of those better-positioned stocks are already public.
Life Time: the Cleanest Lifestyle Play
Life Time Group (LTH) may be the most culturally relevant stock in this whole basket. Oura tracks the body. Life Time gives the body somewhere to go.
The company operates premium athletic country clubs built around fitness, recovery, pools, classes, childcare, coworking, cafes, spas, and social life.
For a certain kind of buyer, the new status symbol is a body that works, a sleep score that is decent enough to share, a trainer, a sauna, a pickleball court, and a place to spend Saturday morning without feeling like garbage. That is Life Time’s lane.
- Sales: $3.1 billion | Quarterly growth: 11.7% | Operating margin: 16.9% | Forward P/E: ~19x
- Risks: real estate, debt, consumer spending, premium-gym execution
- The trend fit is unusually clean. This is the higher-upside lifestyle pick.
Garmin: the Better Wearable Business
Garmin (GRMN) is the cleaner public wearable stock. It wins through trust instead of fashion — runners, cyclists, hikers, divers, pilots, golfers, and endurance athletes buy Garmin because the products work.
Its fitness segment revenue rose 42% year over year in Q1 2026.
- Sales: $7.5 billion | Quarterly growth: 14% | Operating margin: 26% | Profit margin: 23%
- Garmin is mature, profitable, and built for committed users — not wellness tourists.
Hims & Hers Owns the Action Layer
Hims & Hers (HIMS) is a very different kind of Oura-adjacent stock. Oura measures and nudges. Hims sells action.
The company has built a direct consumer health funnel across sexual health, dermatology, mental health, weight loss, and GLP-1-related care. It also has a natural path into biomarkers, diagnostics, and AI coaching — giving it a broader monetization surface than a wearable brand.
- Sales: $2.4 billion | Gross margin: 57% | Price-to-sales: 2.5x | Short interest: ~31% of float
- The short interest tells you the market sees both sides. Hims has more upside than the mature names — and more ways to get hurt.
Quest: the Boring Biomarker Engine
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is dull in a useful way.
Oura’s Health Panels run through Quest — but Quest already does this job at much larger scale. It runs bloodwork and biomarker testing for physicians, hospitals, employers, and direct consumers. Oura is one front door into that lab system. It is not the whole building. Consumer-direct revenue at questhealth.com grew in the high-20% range in Q1, with partnership-driven testing growing even faster.
- Sales: $11.3 billion | Quarterly growth: 9.2% | Operating margin: 14.6% | Forward P/E: ~16.7x
- Bloodwork is harder to hand-wave than a readiness score. DGX is the boring toll road behind the shiny wearable.
Dexcom: the Better Oura-Linked Sensor Play
Dexcom (DXCM) invested in and partnered with Oura — combining glucose data with sleep, activity, and recovery signals. It is already profitable, already scaled, and already central to the continuous-glucose-monitoring market.
- Sales: $4.8 billion | Quarterly growth: 15% | Operating margin: 21.5% | Forward P/E: ~23x
- Risks: reimbursement, competition, pricing, and the pace at which CGM expands beyond diabetes into mainstream metabolic health.
- If metabolic tracking becomes a normal consumer habit, Dexcom is one of the cleaner public ways to play it.
Google Just Made the Oura Trade More Dangerous
Earlier this month, Google announced Fitbit Air — a screenless fitness tracker starting at $99.99, designed for 24/7 health monitoring, paired with Google Health Coach, a Gemini-powered fitness, sleep, and wellness advisor.
Alphabet (GOOGL) is a mature mega-cap with health optionality. Fitbit Air will barely move its revenue by itself. The bigger point: Google has Android, Fitbit, Gemini, cloud infrastructure, and consumer reach. If wearable health becomes an AI coaching market, Google competes at the software layer while Oura fights hardware margin pressure.
Oura may sell a better object. Google may own the decision layer.
Apple: Best Device Footprint, Hardest AI Question
Apple (AAPL) belongs in this conversation whether Oura bulls like it or not. The Apple Watch is already on millions of wrists. The Health app already sits on the iPhone. Apple has the hardware, the trust, the privacy pitch, the payments relationship, and the developer ecosystem.
The caveat: Apple’s health-coaching ambitions have lagged its hardware. The AI layer isn’t ready yet. Apple can still win — the win may just arrive later and with less force than investors expect.
AAPL is a core trend participant. It is a slower, safer way to own the theme.
Tempus and Illumina: the Health-Data Brain and Plumbing
Tempus AI (TEM) and Illumina (ILMN) are the data stack under the ring-stock story.
Tempus sits closer to oncology, clinical AI, and diagnostics than to consumer wellness.
- Sales: $1.4 billion | Quarterly growth: 36% | Gross margin: 62% | Operating margin: negative | Short interest: ~25%
- Speculative growth — higher upside, higher drawdown risk
- If AI health-data platforms work, Tempus could matter. If investors tire of unprofitable AI-health stories, it can get punished fast.
Illumina is the sequencing infrastructure name — less sexy after years of overhangs, but still near the base of biology-as-data.
- Sales: $4.4 billion | Operating margin: 20.6% | Profit margin: 19.4% | Forward P/E: ~25x
- If longevity, prevention, and cancer screening keep expanding, sequencing remains part of the machinery.
Deckers: the Lifestyle Dividend
Deckers (DECK), through Hoka, captures the easiest version of the trend to understand. Hoka sits directly in the behavior shift toward walking, running, and low-impact endurance training.
- Sales: $5.5 billion | Quarterly growth: 8.7% | Operating margin: 22.8% | Forward P/E: ~13.7x
- Profitable, real trend exposure; fashion-cycle risk.
This is the “touch grass and buy better shoes” part of the health trade.
Two Cautionary Tales: What Not to Buy In the Wellness Boom
Peloton (PTON) and Lululemon (LULU) are cautionary tales worth studying — and leaving off the buy list.
Peloton proves that trend accuracy cannot save a stock when the valuation, hardware cycle, and demand assumptions break.
Lululemon proves that wellness identity alone is thin protection. The brand can still be valuable. The stock can still be cheap. The growth story has lost its clean shape, and Mirror already showed how hard it is to bolt connected fitness onto an apparel brand.
They are worth knowing. Neither belongs on the buy list.
The Bottom Line: Let Someone Else Buy the Oura Ring IPO
Oura is part of an undeniable boom. Yet that alone only gets investors so far.
This company is going public after the market already understands the story: sleep tracking, recovery, metabolic health, AI coaching, preventive care, and longevity. The product is cool. The brand is strong. The growth is impressive.
The stock may still be a trap if investors pay platform prices before the S-1 proves platform economics.
I want to see the revenue split and hardware gross margin versus subscription gross margin. I want to see churn, paid-member attach rate, cohort retention, customer acquisition cost, replacement cycles, and the economics of labs, CGMs, employer programs, and AI coaching.
Until then, I would let someone else buy in at IPO-hype prices.
The better trade is to buy the companies that can survive after the fad burns off.
Oura may become a great company. It may even become a staple of health wearables someday, the kind of product people put on at night as automatically as they charge their phone.
That still says very little about whether the stock will be a good deal on IPO day. A great product can come public at a bad price. In this market, the better way to play the health boom may be to skip the IPO and buy the companies already holding the pieces that last.
Oura won’t be the last IPO to test your discipline this year.
The window is already closing on what I believe are the two most important pre-IPO trades in a generation. Most investors will find out about them on IPO day — which is precisely when the best opportunity has already passed.
I’ve spent months mapping the ecosystem. I know which stocks I want to own before the headlines arrive.