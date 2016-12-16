T-Mobile US (TMUS) Has New Free DirecTV Streaming Plan

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS ) users will be happy to hear about the company’s new partnership with DirecTV.

Fans of the online cable streaming service will be more inclined to get a plan with the carrier as the company is allowing its wireless customers to use DirecTV Now without spending any data. Using the service will not reduce y our data figures.

T-Mobile’s partnership with the company will encourage customers from other companies as these consumers will have access to a DirecTV now for a year, free of charge.

“Both DirecTV Now and the DirecTV apps stream free on T-Mobile with a faster, more advanced network that covers nearly every American,” said CEO John Legere in a press release. “AT&T is so distracted by their new businesses and DirecTV that they continue to ignore their 110 million wireless customers. Luckily, the Un-carrier’s here to show them how to actually take care of customers!”

The T-Mobile plan does not have data caps, but it does slow down delivery speeds when you use up too much data. You need to have two lines and bring your number to T-Mobile. The service will cost you $35 a month.

TMUS shares fell 0.4% Friday.

