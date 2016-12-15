Taco Bell Jewelry Is a Thing and You Should Get Some

Taco Bell — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) — just found a new way to make money.

The restaurant is now selling jewelry in a bid to appeal to hipper, younger generations. If you still have any doubts that you live in one of the strangest periods in the history of the universe, look no further.

Taco Bell has won the hearts of many with its Quesadillas, Nachos, Burritos and Doritos-infused tacos. Now, the company has launched a store that allows you to buy jewelry with the store as its theme.

You can pay $25 for small rings, and people are gushing over them. They are particularly attractive to more feminine customers due to their delicate and flowery design.

The store is also selling some other accessories you can take with you to add more Taco Bell into your life, including phone cases and flash tattoos. You can even go to the beach decked out in Taco Bell beach towels.

The company is advertising the product by showing how good your hands look when you put a ring on your finger while you’re eating a Crunchwrap Supreme.

What do you think–is this too out there, or would you consider buying a Taco Bell ring? This is perhaps the best way to express your loyalty as a consumer since these items are permanent things you buy from the store.

YUM shares fell 0.1% Thursday.

