11 Health Care Equipment & Supplies Stocks to Buy Now

11 Health Care Equipment & Supplies stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

The rating of Stryker Corporation (SYK) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. Stryker Corporation produces a variety of products in the medical technology sector. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SYK stock.

This is a strong week for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices, implants, and biomaterials. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of IART stock.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes medical equipment for treating, diagnosing and managing sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RMD stock.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Haemonetics Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets automated blood processing systems. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HAE stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BSX stock.

This week, CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) pushes up from a B to a A rating. CryoLife, Inc. preserves and distributes human tissues in addition to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices for cardiac and vascular transplant applications. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CRY stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) improves from a C to a B rating this week. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OXFD stock.

STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of STAA stock.

This week, Pro-Dex, Inc.’s (PDEX) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures rotary drive systems for the medical device and dental industries, motion control software and hardware for industrial and scientific applications and fractional horsepower DC motors for aerospace, medical and military applications. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PDEX stock.

CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CYRX stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Antares Pharma, Inc. develops pharmaceutical delivery systems, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems and transdermal gel technologies. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ATRS stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.