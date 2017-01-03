3 Metals & Mining Stocks to Buy Now

3 Metals & Mining stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s (FNV) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. Franco-Nevada Corporation is a resource royalty and investment company. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FNV stock.

Handy & Harman Ltd. (HNH) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Handy & Harman Ltd. produces steel products, roofing supplies, and metal joining products. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HNH stock.

This week, Mesabi Trust (MSB) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Mesabi Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MSB stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.