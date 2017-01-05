5 IT Services Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 5 IT Services stocks are improving their overall ratings on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) pushes up from a C to a B rating. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides its clients with business solutions related to such issues as payroll, tax and benefits. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ADP stock.

The rating of Vantiv, Inc. Class A (VNTV) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Vantiv, Inc. Class A is an integrated provider of payment processing strategies and advanced technology solutions for businesses and financial institutions. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VNTV stock.

Cardtronics plc Class A (CATM) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of B. Cardtronics plc Class A provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CATM stock.

Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Unisys Corporation is an information technology company that provides outsourcing services, systems integration, consulting services and infrastructure services for its customers. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UIS stock.

CardConnect Corp. (CCN) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CCN stock.

