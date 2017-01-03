Amazon.com, Inc.’s (AMZN) Alexa to Team Up With Whirlpool, Lenovo, DISH

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has joined forces with Whirlpool Corporation, Lenovo and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH ) to further explore the potential of Alexa.

The company’s voice-activated speakers will work alongside Whirlpool to create appliances that are controlled by the device’s functionalities. Alexa will allow consumers to change their cycle on their washer, adjust the temperature on their oven and more.

Owners of the Whirlpool devices will also be able to communicate with the refrigerator to change cooling and ice settings. Amazon has also launched a new partnership with Lenovo to create a smart helper for computers.

The PC maker will now have the Lenovo Smart Assistant speakers, which will use the activated voice features of the Echo speakers that works with Alexa. It will be able to pick up voice commands from up to 16 feet away.

It will come in a number of colors, such as green, gray and orange, and they will sell for $130, which is $50 less than the Echo. Amazon is also working with DISH to connect televisions with voice-activated commands.

You will be able to turn your device on and off, as well as change channels and the volume with the company’s new deal with DISH. Alexa will essentially do everything for you, ensuring that remote controllers become a thing of the past in the near future.

AMZN shares declined a fraction of a percentage on Tuesday afternoon.

