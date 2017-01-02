Biggest Movers in Mining Stocks Now – EMES COG GBR REN

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Emerge Energy Services LP Commo ( EMES ): EMES stock is up 3.27% today.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp ( COG ): COG stock is up 2.73% today.

New Concept Energy Inc ( GBR ): GBR stock is up 2.37% today.

Resolute Energy Corp ( REN ): REN stock is up 2.18% today.

Sanchez Production Partners Llc ( SPP ): SPP stock is up 2.16% today.

Evolution Petroleum Corp ( EPM ): EPM stock is up 2.04% today.

Mid-Con Energy Partn ( MCEP ): MCEP stock is up 1.96% today.

Ev Energy Partners ( EVEP ): EVEP stock is up 1.95% today.

Stone Energy Corp ( SGY ): SGY stock is up 1.85% today.

Petrobras Argentina S.A. ( PZE ): PZE stock is up 1.74% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Yuma Energy Inc ( YUMA ): YUMA stock is down 6.34% today.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd ( HMY ): HMY stock is down 5.96% today.

B2Gold Corp ( BTG ): BTG stock is down 5.95% today.

Gold Fields Ltd ( GFI ): GFI stock is down 5.64% today.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd ( SAND ): SAND stock is down 5.57% today.

Enduro Royalty Trust ( NDRO ): NDRO stock is down 5.48% today.

MAG Silver Corp ( MAG ): MAG stock is down 5.48% today.

Yamana Gold ( AUY ): AUY stock is down 5.39% today.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp ( GSV ): GSV stock is down 5.33% today.

Pretium Res Inc ( PVG ): PVG stock is down 5.29% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.