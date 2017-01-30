Car2Go Replacing Some Smart Cars With Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

Car2Go is now letting customers use some Mercedes-Benz vehicles for travel.

Car2Go is rolling out Mercedes-Benz vehicles at its locations in Austin, Texas, Portland, Ore., Seattle, Wash., and the the Washington, D.C. area today. The company plans to have Mercedes-Benz vehicles make up most of its North American fleet by the end of the year.

Car2Go’s efforts to bring more Mercedes-Benz vehicles to its customers will next reach parts of Canada. The car sharing service will start offering the vehicles to customers at its Toronto and Vancouver locations in early February.

The Mercedes-Benz vehicles that will be available to Car2Go members are the CLA and the GLA. The CLA is a four-door coupe and the GLA is a five-door SUV. Both of these cars will include rearview cameras, Blind Spot Assist, heated front seats, Bluetooth, a panoramic sunroof and more.

“Car2go’s new Mercedes-Benz vehicles will enable hundreds of thousands of people outside our traditional customer base to experience the CLA and GLA in the car2go fleet, as well as the outstanding new smart fortwo,” Dietmar Exler, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, said in a statement.

Car2Go’s decision to expand its fleet with Mercedes-Benz vehicles comes after a test in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver. These tests were a success and are the reason the service’s fleet is adding Mercedes-Benz vehicles.