Fitbit Inc (FIT) Confirms App Store Plans for 2017

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) is making a move that will appease many by opening a Fitbit app store.

The concept is currently in the works, but it would essentially give you exactly what it sounds like: a location where you can purchase apps to enhance the functionalities and services of your fitness device.

The fitness device market is as congested as ever with other devices attempting to one-up Fitbit with the latest technology. However, the company is still a leader in its industry, releasing a slate of devices that make it the most popular in the market.

CEO and co-founder James Park spoke of the matter, noting that the Fitbit app store would essentially find new ways to boost health programs for customers. Some will be fitness-related, while others will be pill reminders and maybe even diet-related apps.

The company currently does not have any software infrastructure on its devices to launch apps, which is why the Fitbit app store is being developed. Smartwatch maker Pebble is also working on its own app store, which was acquired by Fitbit for $40 million.

New Fitbit devices are likely in the work in the new year, which will continue the ongoing momentum on fitness that has been inherited by the millennial generation, which have the highest demands of food products and fitness out there.

FIT shares are up 0.4% Monday.

More From InvestorPlace