Hottest Mining Stocks Now – LONE LEU CHKR MPET

The Mining sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Lonestar Resources US Inc ( LONE ): LONE stock is up 10.05% today.

Centrus Energy Corp ( LEU ): LEU stock is up 7.23% today.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust ( CHKR ): CHKR stock is up 5.38% today.

Magellan Petroleum ( MPET ): MPET stock is up 5.24% today.

California Resources Corporatio ( CRC ): CRC stock is up 4.41% today.

Voc Energy Trust ( VOC ): VOC stock is up 3.92% today.

Willbros Group ( WG ): WG stock is up 3.85% today.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ): NOG stock is up 3.77% today.

Tetra Technologies ( TTI ): TTI stock is up 3.72% today.

Hudbay Minerals Inc ( HBM ): HBM stock is up 3.64% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Gold Resource Corp ( GORO ): GORO stock is down 12.65% today.

Mcewen Mining Inc ( MUX ): MUX stock is down 11.82% today.

Endeavour Silver Corp ( EXK ): EXK stock is down 9.74% today.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( FSM ): FSM stock is down 8.13% today.

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. Co ( NADL ): NADL stock is down 8.12% today.

First Majestic Silver ( AG ): AG stock is down 6.95% today.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NAK ): NAK stock is down 6.76% today.

Coeur Mining Inc ( CDE ): CDE stock is down 6.48% today.

Richmont Mines ( RIC ): RIC stock is down 6.47% today.

Asanko Gold Inc ( AKG ): AKG stock is down 6.42% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.