MLK Day 2017 Images: 7 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Post Online

What are your favorite images that remind you of Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday will be January 16th, or the day after the civil rights activist’s birthday of January 15th. We will honor his memory on a Monday rather than his actual birthday in order to take a day off to remember his achievements.

Many will host or attend events to promote the rights of African-Americans and other minorities, who are still facing many forms of oppression in the present day. King was tragically assassinated on March 28, 1968 as he was on his way to a Memphis, Tennessee rally to support black sanitary public works employees.

In honor of this great man’s memory, we have compiled some images of quotes that will have you feeling nostalgic of one of the great American heroes. Additionally, it will make you feel inspired as King truly was a force to be reckoned with.

He supported non-violent protests and he promoted freedom of thought, speech and equality among all races, ethnicities and backgrounds.

Browse through the next few slides and check out eight of the greatest things he has said–many of which still apply to the present day.

Happy MLK Jr. Day! The stock market will be closed on Monday.

