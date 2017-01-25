McDonald’s Special Sauce Giveaway: How to Get Your Free Bottle

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) has announced that it is giving away its special sauce in honor of the release of two new Big Mac offerings.

The fast food restaurant will be giving away 10,000 bottles of its special sauce that is spread on its classic Big Mac sandwich. The product has become one of the most popular fast food items over the years thanks to its distinctive taste, which many confuse with Thousand Island dressing.

McDonald’s has confirmed that the sauce is not in fact Thousand Island, and instead is a combination of ingredients that some have theories about, but no one knows for sure what the company puts on its Big Macs.

The new Big Macs that will be added to the burger chain’s menu includes a larger version of the sandwich called the Grand Mac, which is a wider version of the sandwich, amounting to 860 calories. The regular version of it comes with 540 calories.

McDonald’s is also releasing a smaller version of the Big Mac called the Mac Jr., which is the same sandwich of the original minus its middle bun, essentially creating a double cheeseburger with the iconic special sauce. It comes with 460 calories.

The creator of the Big Mac passed away late last year after creating one of the most popular products the fast food industry has ever known. However, McDonald’s knew it had to shape things up in order to keep up with the fact that only one of five millennials have tried a Big Mac in their lives.

MCD stock surged 0.3% Wednesday.

More From InvestorPlace