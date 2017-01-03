Megyn Kelly Is Leaving Fox News

Megyn Kelly is leaving her post at Fox News — owned by 21st Century Fox-A (NASDAQ: FOXA ) — after a dozen of years at the station.

The talented host of The Kelly File — which she hosted since 2013 — will be continuing her career at NBC News, which will be bolstering their lineup quite a bit with Kelly’s talent. The 46-year-old was the second-highest rated TV show anchor behind Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly.

Kelly’s role with NBCUniversal News Group will include a new daytime program that will be an hour long, according to Group chairman Andrew Lack. She will also have a new Sunday evening news magazine show, as well as playing a role in the station’s breaking news, as well as its political and special events coverage.

Lack spoke highly of Kelly, noting her “skill and poise” as some of the reasons why NBC News will benefit from her presence there. She commented on the move, expressing how happy she was to be moving on to a new challenge.

Kelly added that she will miss and appreciates the work she was able to do at Fox News with her colleagues. However, her role there was marked by some negativity from her superiors as she claimed Fox News CEO Roger Ailes sexually harassed her multiple times with inappropriate advances.

Nevertheless, her talents in front of the camera will continue to stand out above any controversy that could have threatened her credibility.

FOXA stock is down 1.7% Tuesday.

