All 8 Monopoly Tokens Could Change Based on Internet Votes

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS ) will soon be rolling out a new version of Monopoly called Token Madness.

The reimagining of the classic game will have a modern twist to it, featuring some contemporary images that will appease millennials. The game is designed to rake in a new generation of consumers to the board game in a time and place where video games and other digital forms of entertainment are dominating the gaming industry.

As of now, Token Madness has the eight classic Monopoly tokens, which include a Scottish Terrier, a battleship, a car, a top hat, a thimble, a boot, a wheelbarrow, and a cat. The cat replaced the iron piece in 2013.

In order to keep up with the changing times, Hasbro is allowing one, two or all of these pieces to be replaced by images or even emojis that are more easily relatable for current generations.

There are 50 possibilities of tokens that consumers can choose from by voting online, including a wink-face emoji, a kissing emoji, a hashtag and a thumbs-up. While this may sound like a bad idea to some, the move could help to refresh a game that has gone stale over the years.

Monopoly is quite long and millennials simply don’t have the same attention span that their predecessors had due to the fragmentization of memory caused by tweets and shorter news articles.

HAS shares grew 0.4% Tuesday.

More From InvestorPlace