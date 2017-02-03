Google: Why Your Gmail May Stop Working on Feb. 8

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) announced that your Google Mail, or Gmail, may stop working on Feb. 8.

The company revealed that users should update their Google Chrome browser because Gmail will no longer be available for those with a version of the browser number 53 or lower.

Alphabet announced that the move will be in motion as of February 8, which will affect Windows XP and Windows Vista users unless they update their operating system on the coming days.

The company said that it decided to make the move because Google Chrome browser versions lower than 53 do not have the security features that more advanced browsers have, thus making them vulnerable to breaches.

Google essentially said that there is a high chance of you facing a cyberattack if you are using Chrome v53 or lower. Additionally, there will be no bug fixes or security patches available to you any more.

Other than Gmail, you will still be able to use the Chrome browser until the end of the year, but it will only exist in its basic HTML version.

“Gmail users that are still on Windows XP and Windows Vista are the most likely to be affected because v49 was the last released version which supported those operating systems,” the company wrote in its blog recently.

GOOG shares edged up 0.5%, while GOOGL stock wafted up 0.4%.

