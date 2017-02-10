KFC Delivery Tests Coming to More Locations

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) is planning to test KFC delivery at more locations.

Yum! Brands, Inc. CEO Greg Creed says that the company is planning to bring KFC delivery to more locations in an effort to drive growth. He notes that delivery is the fastest growing channel in the fast food business.

According to Creed, KFC delivery is easy to add to locations. He points out that a bucket of chicken is incredibly easy to transport to customers and that it easily retains heat. The chain already has 5,000 stores that offer delivery.

It’s not just Creed that see KFC delivery as the future. Micky Pant, the CEO of Yum China Holdings, also says that the fried chicken chain will be focusing on delivery to customers. He also notes that digital offerings are another main focus. KFC has 20,000 locations across the world, reports Insider Louisville.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is also interested in expanding Taco Bell delivery to more locations. However, Creed notes that the products and packaging won’t make it as easy as it is for KFC. He points out that most of the 700 Taco Bell locations that offer delivery are in college towns.

Yum! Brands, Inc. KFC delivery talk came after the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016. The company reported revenue of $2.02 billion with earnings per share coming in at 79 cents. YUM’s revenue for the quarter was slightly below Wall Street’s estimate of $2.09 billion. Its earnings per share came in above analysts’ estimate of 74 cents.

YUM stock was up 1% as of Friday afternoon.