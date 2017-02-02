Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles >

McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes Are Back … in 5 Flavors!

There is a Shamrock Mocha that you can buy

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is offering its Shamrock Shakes in five flavors now.

The fast food giant releases the product every year around this time as it gears up for St. Patrick’s Day. Shamrock Shakes are favorites for those who want a little luck of the Irish as they are minty, green and sweet.

Now, the popular beverages will come in five different versions in order to appease customers who prefer a hot drink over a cold offering. One way that McDonald’s is preparing them is by adding chocolate upon request, in order to create a chocolate-mint hybrid.

There are three hot drinks that are variations of the Shamrock Shakes that you can access, including a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha. The fifth drink on tab is the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe for those who like a little decadence.

Brand Eating describes it as a Chocolate Chip Frappe that is “blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and finished with whipped topping, green sugar crystals, and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.”

McDonald’s has been making a number of moves lately, including considering adding delivery as part of its services. In fact, the burger giant is testing delivering food in a number of locations in Florida.

If the test is successful, the company may roll out delivery elsewhere in the country.

MCD shares surged 0.9% Thursday.

