McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock Surges on Surprisingly Strong Earnings

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) stock was on the rise Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2017.

Earnings per share reported by McDonald’s Corporation in the first quarter of the year was $1.47. This is up from its earnings per share of $1.25 that was reported during the first quarter of 2016. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.33 for the quarter.

During the first quarter of 2017, McDonald’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.68 billion. This is an increase over its revenue of $5.90 billion from the same time last year. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.51 billion for the first quarter of the year.

McDonald’s Corporation also notes that it saw comparable global sales for the first quarter of the year increase by 4%. The company’s comparable sales in the United States were up by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Lead comparable sales were up by 2.8% during this time.

McDonald’s Corporation reported operating income of $2.03 billion during its first quarter of the year. This comes in above the fast food company’s operating income of $1.78 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Net income reported by McDonald’s Corporation during the first quarter of 2017 was $1.21 billion. MCD reported net income of $1.12 billion in the first quarter of the previous year.

“I’m confident that we’re on the right path and well-positioned to unlock incremental growth and deliver against our Velocity Growth Plan for 2017 and beyond,” Steve Easterbrook, President and CEO of McDonald’s Corporation, said in a statement.

MCD stock was up 4% as of Tuesday morning.