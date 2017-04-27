Everyone Hates McDonald’s ‘Evil’ New Uniforms

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) has launched new uniforms that everyone seems to hate.

The fast food chain unveiled new work apparel that is all black, reminding consumers of some of the most evil groups of people in top film franchises such as Star Wars, Hunger Games and the Star Wars spoof Spaceballs.

“Keep in mind we are living in the 19th Century’s dystopian future vision. McDonalds US goes full Imperial # starwars,” said one user, following the Star Wars theme that everyone seems to have adopted.

The uniforms have been added to 14,000 restaurants as the company seeks to further its vision of becoming the cream of the crop in food in this country.

McDonald’s said it was seeking to “bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to a social environment,” in an online statement.

More than 70% of the company’s staff reportedly said they viewed the uniforms in a positive manner, offering a modern look.

“ @ McDonalds is not only getting rid of the colors in their uniforms, but also Hi-C and any happiness in their restaurants,” another user said on Twitter.

“ # Strugglingfranchise # McDonalds McDonald’s new uniforms: inspired by Star Wars or ’50 Shades of Gray’?” added someone else.

MCD stock grew a fraction of a percentage Thursday.