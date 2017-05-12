AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (AZN) Shares Soar on Lung Cancer Drug Success

AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN ) stock was up on Friday following positive results for its lung cancer drug test.

Source: Shutterstock

AstraZeneca plc (ADR) has yet to complete its Phase III study of lung cancer drug Imfinzi, but it already has good news. An interim report of the study has found that Imfinzi has already met one of its primary endpoints.

Imfinzi is a drug for treating “patients with locally-advanced, unresectable (Stage III) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed following standard platinum-based chemotherapy concurrent with radiation therapy.”

The Phase III study being conducted by AstraZeneca plc (ADR) is a “randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled multi-centre” one. The interim report has found that patients being treated with Imfinzi have seen significant PFS when compared to patients only taking a placebo.

The other primary endpoint that Imfinzi has is overall survival. The data for this won’t be available until the Phase III trial is complete. However, AstraZeneca plc (ADR) is still planning to submit its initial results at an upcoming medical meeting.

“These are highly encouraging results for patients with locally-advanced lung cancer for whom surgery is not an option,” Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca plc (ADR), said in a statement. “We look forward to working with regulatory authorities around the world to bring Imfinzi to lung cancer patients as soon as possible.”

AstraZeneca plc (ADR) is also still testing how well Imfinzi works as a monotherapy for treating patients with NSCLC. It has also been given accelerated approval for treating advanced bladder cancer.

AZN stock was up 8% as of Friday morning and is up 22% year-to-date.

