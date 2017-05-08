Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Leads 16 Notable Investor Filings

There were 16 notable investor filings today. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC. If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) – Siris Capital Group, LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 12.93% ownership stake in Synchronoss Technologies.

New Passive Investor Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) – Melnick Richard Scott has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 8.60% ownership stake in AzurRx BioPharma.

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) – RTW INVESTMENTS, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.00% ownership stake in Corium International.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 10.70% ownership stake in FTI Consulting. This is an increase of 37.53% from their previous filing.

Issuer Direct Corp. (NYSEMKT:ISDR) – Red Oak Partners, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 11.32% ownership stake in Issuer Direct. This is a decrease of 0.88% from their previous filing.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) – ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 12.10% ownership stake in Marrone Bio Innovations.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 2.80% ownership stake in Regulus Therapeutics.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Capital Bank Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CBF) – Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.41% ownership stake in Capital Bank Financial. This is a decrease of 25.15% from their previous filing.

Empire Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERS) – KAHN NATHAN has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Empire Resources. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) – PAULSON & CO. INC. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 5.10% ownership stake in Extended Stay America. This is a decrease of 50.49% from their previous filing.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) – Blackstone Holdings III L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.90% ownership stake in Extended Stay America. This is a decrease of 52.63% from their previous filing.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Richmond Brothers, Inc. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.90% ownership stake in Rockwell Medical. This is a decrease of 1.00% from their previous filing.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) – EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Tailored Brands. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) – NWQ INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.72% ownership stake in Forestar Group. This is a decrease of 49.48% from their previous filing.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – JANUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.20% ownership stake in LPL Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 14.61% from their previous filing.

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) – MORGAN STANLEY has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.80% ownership stake in Ophthotech. This is a decrease of 86.89% from their previous filing.

