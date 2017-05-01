7 Mother’s Day Poems to Celebrate Your Mom in 2017

What are some of your favorite Mother’s Day poems?

We have compiled 10 of the best poems that honor our mothers ahead of one of the most important days of the year. It is a day in which we commemorate the ladies who birthed us and gave us everything in life, from love to financial support and priceless advice.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every month, and the 2017 edition of it will feature the holiday on Sunday, May 14.

Browse through the next few slides and check out what we’ve got in store for you to share with your family. Pick your favorite and send it along both to your mother and to your social media followers, whether it be on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Happy Mother’s Day!