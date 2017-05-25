NASCAR Hall of Fame 2018: 5 Inductees Announced

The inductees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018 have been announced.

The announcement includes five inductees that will be added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame for the 2018 year. They are as follows.

Red Byron — This driver was with NASCAR in its early days and won the first NASCAR race ever held on the Daytona beach road course back in 1948. He was involved in competitions from 1949 to 1951.

Ray Evernham — Evernham is a crew chief that competed in NASCAR from 1992 to 1999. He acted as the crew chief for driver Jeff Gordon. He has also been a team owner, race analyst for ESPN, and a consultant for Hendrick Motorsports.

Ron Hornaday Jr. — When it came to racing, trucks were Hornday's game. He has four Truck Series championship wins and 51 total wins under his belt. He competed from 1995 to 1999, then again in 2002, and came back for another run from 2004 to 2014.

Ken Squier — Squier is one of the original broadcasters that brought live coverage of NASCAR to its fans. He was also one of the co-founders for the Motor Racing Network in 1970. Squier also still provides commentary on the sport during special appearances at the races.

Robert Yates — This NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee wore two hats during his time with the sport. The first was that of an engine builder and the second was acting as a team leader. He competed from 1989 to 2007.

