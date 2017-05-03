Netflix Adds Warning to Controversial ’13 Reasons Why’ Series

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) show 13 Reasons Why now comes with a warning due to the severely triggering nature of the TV show.

A slate of mental health experts have watched the show and commented on it, noting that those who have been depressed or had suicidal thoughts should refrain from watching 13 Reasons Why as it could bring back some difficult memories.

The show’s cast has talked about the importance of watching the show, with some calling it mandatory viewing due to the importance of supporting each other — especially during their school years — in order to avoid a tragedy like the one on the show.

Over the course of 13 Reasons Why, we see Hannah Baker’s story unfold after her suicide, which was followed with the release of a series of tapes that include her reasons for doing what she did and the people whom she blames for her death.

Mental health experts believe that the portrayal of suicide on the show is too visceral and triggering, while it may also have been documented incorrectly by the show’s makers.

13 Reasons Why is a passion project of singer Selena Gomez, who produced it in order to send a special message regarding the pain that many of us feel as she herself has struggled with depression during her career.

