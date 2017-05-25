Why is the New DJI Spark Drone Making Headlines? It’s cheap, small and very cool

China’s DJI, the world’s biggest drone manufacturer, is in the headlines around the world this morning after debuting a new drone that’s cheap, small, and oh, so cool.

The Spark drone is a small flying quadcopter that weighs a little less than a pound and is about the size of a soda can. It costs $500. That compares to the company’s other models like the Phantom 4 Pro and the Mavic Pro, which cost $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.

There’s your cheap and small. And the cool?

The Spark can be controlled using hand motions.

With just a double-press of the drone’s power button, the operator is recognized and ready to fly. By moving their hands left or right, the operator can move the drone in either direction. Simply a waving of the hands causes the drone to fly ten feet away. An on-board camera keeps the operator centered in its frame.

“Controlling a camera drone with hand movements alone is a major step towards making aerial technology an intuitive part of everyone’s daily life, from work and adventure to moments with friends and family,” said Paul Pan, senior product manager at DJI, in a press release. “Spark’s revolutionary new interface lets you effortlessly extend your point of view to the air, making it easier than ever to capture and share the world from new perspectives.”