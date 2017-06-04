4 Japanese Stocks With Big Comeback Potential

For decades, Japanese stocks represented the contrarian investor’s loftiest dream, and it’s worst nightmare. Since the collapse of Japan Inc in the late 1980s to early 1990s, investing in the land of the rising sun became a contradiction. With the country having one of the most powerful economies in the world, it was a perfect recovery play. But despite a mountain of policies, that recovery never materialized.

Even when current prime minister Shinzo Abe came to power due to his economic stimulus plan, the impact was short-lived.

But now, that illusive change may finally be emerging. On June 2, the Nikkei 225 index breached the 20,000 level for the first time since 2015. Year-to-date, the benchmark index is only up less than 5%. However, Japanese stocks are enjoying a steady climb since the latter-half of 2016.

Skepticism, though, is understandable. Investors have been burnt time and again with Japanese stocks. The country also faces steep challenges, particularly in demographic trends. Japan has the unenviable task of simultaneously improving gender equality in the workplace, while also encouraging a family friendly corporate culture.

Prime minister Abe, to his credit, is genuinely pushing for resolving these social issues. Furthermore, substantive signs of economic improvement are encouraging. According to Bloomberg, “Wage growth is rising with unemployment at a two-decade low, while the proportion of Japanese companies that beat analysts’ revenue estimates exceeded 50 percent for the first time since the January-March quarter of 2015. ”

Foreign investors have taken note of the efforts and results, and are jumping back into Japanese stocks. Although they are not the most reliable catalysts, their presence is certainly welcome. With U.S. equities generally becoming top-heavy, undervalued growth opportunities make a lot of sense at this juncture.

Finally, even “Reaganomics” took some time to foment, so Abenomics might be on the same road. If so, these four Japanese stocks will have big comeback potential!

