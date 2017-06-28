Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Include Faster Wall Charger

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the charger coming with the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Cable: The iPhone 8 may come with a faster charging cable, reports MacRumors. According to the rumor, the tech company is planning to include a 10W USB-C wall charger with its upcoming smartphone. The rumor also claims that the iPhone 8 will use the same chip that is found in the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and that it will be made by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY ).

iOS 10.3.1: Apple is no longer signing iOS 10.3.1, AppleInsider notes. This change means that users can now longer officially download iOS 10.3.1 from the tech company and install it on their mobile devices. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as the tech company typically stops signing older versions of operating systems once a newer version is out. iOS 10.3.2 came out about a month ago and the company is already beta testing iOS 10.3.3. It is also preparing to launch iOS 11 later this year.

iOS 10.3.3 Beta: The fifth version of Apple’s developer beta for iOS 10.3.3 is now available for download, reports 9to5Mac. The new beta doesn’t contain any new features and is instead focused on fixing bugs that were present in the previous version of the mobile operating system. What is new are additional wallpapers that are available on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This will likely be the last update to iOS 10 before the tech company releases iOS 11 to the public.